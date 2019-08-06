Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding Has Increased by Prince Street Capital Management Llc; As Nike Cl (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Selway Asset Management Decreased Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.99. About 435,120 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 4.88 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 28.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

