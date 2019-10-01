Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Decreased Holding by $4.17 Million as Valuation Declined; Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Stock Price Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Stake by $1.07 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 399,000 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 415,305 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A Shs by 74,875 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 68,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 575,800 shares to 891,800 shares, valued at $31.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 14.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.