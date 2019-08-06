Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Raised Stake by $17.06 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Position by $414,936; Share Price Declined

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 1.11M shares traded or 48.90% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 18,850 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 937,540 shares traded or 38.33% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,807 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council invested in 0.02% or 13,310 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 27,619 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 22,280 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 109,322 shares. 429,255 were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited reported 0.36% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Schroder Investment Gru has 0.04% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 352,542 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 6,788 shares. Mcdonald Invsts Ca holds 1.51% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 263,081 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Sg Americas Ltd reported 3,893 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 2,929 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 4,402 shares to 47,245 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,734 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,000 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).