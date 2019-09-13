Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $17.92 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 76.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 314,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 727,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.56M, up from 412,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 9.02 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 142,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 127,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59 million, down from 269,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 1.38 million shares traded or 57.02% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 194,597 shares to 297,319 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Financial Service (IYG) by 23,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,020 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,536 shares. Choate Inv holds 62,131 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 522,906 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 204,346 shares. Windward Cap Ca reported 0.31% stake. Shelton Cap Management owns 221,008 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital Management has 30,745 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Portland Global Advisors Limited Co holds 5,163 shares. Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.44% or 18,167 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 26,890 shares. Cullen Capital Management Lc invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.