Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Store Capital (STOR) Share Price Rose, Delphi Management Cut Holding

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 26,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 78,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 156,970 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 221,490 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).