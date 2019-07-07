Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $38.53 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Maintained by Haverford Financial Services Inc

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 15,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 69,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.90 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43M, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 628,524 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares to 27,029 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,112 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 580,373 shares to 20,532 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,745 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).