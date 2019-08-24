Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Position; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Boosted Its Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43 million, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.27M shares traded or 192.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 949.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 261,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares to 47,624 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,286 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

