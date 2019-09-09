Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Upped Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Increased Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stake by $571,200; Market Valuation Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 79,542 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 75,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 814,996 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 116,661 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AB); 01/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 310 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,000 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Barclays Public Limited Company has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Meritage Management holds 0.17% or 57,649 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 35,000 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 249,625 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 7,160 shares. Blair William And Il has 9,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc owns 30,445 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Il has 0.14% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 40,440 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware holds 0.12% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 59,454 shares. Oppenheimer reported 24,939 shares.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.