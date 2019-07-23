Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding by $861,042; Share Price Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $252.51. About 853,979 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 107,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,602 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 129,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 1.63M shares traded or 133.28% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 31,100 shares to 81,100 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Group A S has 52,955 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 971,355 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). National Bank Of The West has 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Joel Isaacson Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11,945 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,734 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lakeview Capital Prtn Lc owns 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,261 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 1.53% or 4,368 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 7,472 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 10,973 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 2,878 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.50 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 36,800 shares to 490,260 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX).

