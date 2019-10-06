Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Fosun International LTD Has Cut Holding; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Market Valuation Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Boosted by $2.37 Million Its Position

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 3,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 19,680 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 23,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.90M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 9.78 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 607,175 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,530 shares to 404,973 shares, valued at $27.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 83,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.65B for 13.94 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.