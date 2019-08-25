Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $15.80 Million as Valuation Declined; As Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose, Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Stake

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.77 million shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 137,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 725,845 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.13M, down from 863,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.28 million shares traded or 193.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 284,427 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 50,382 shares. Country Club Na holds 5,266 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group holds 8.19 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 6,902 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 142,559 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0.02% or 1.43M shares. Axa stated it has 81,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Limited Com holds 2.29% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 751,580 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 3,028 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 650,858 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 810,645 shares in its portfolio.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 4,700 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 12,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

