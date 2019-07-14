Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increased Its Position by $11.26 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 97,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,898 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.67 million, up from 390,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 498,375 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 332,142 shares to 328,013 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 49,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,990 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,431 shares to 13,657 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 37,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,590 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.