Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Shareholder Capital International Has Cut Stake; Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stake Has Lifted by Hendershot Investments Inc

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 43,372 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 36,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 29,726 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 58,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 172,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48M, down from 231,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 691,412 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 57,290 shares to 68,080 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 35,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 14.38 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

