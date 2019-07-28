Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Shareholder Capital International Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Stake by $1.81 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85 million, down from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 889,140 shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 39,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, up from 303,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,634 shares to 7,088 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

