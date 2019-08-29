Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Share Price Declined While Capital International Has Cut Stake by $3.73 Million; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding by $541,501; Shares Declined

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 231,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85 million, down from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 207,335 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 6.89 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

