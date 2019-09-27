Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Holding Held by Capital International Sarl; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $18.79 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $165.74. About 16.68M shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 26,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 118,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 1.25 million shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 33.96 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $437.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,700 shares to 38,121 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,800 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).