Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Holder Capital International Sarl Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Ulta Beauty (Put) (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Trimmed Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Put) (ULTA) by 90.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 20 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697.46 million, down from 208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 92,100 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 101,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.27M shares traded or 192.21% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 27,748 shares to 29,458 shares, valued at $2.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Call) by 165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westfield Capital Company LP has 0.82% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 10,830 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 12 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 43,367 shares. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Co has invested 1.34% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc holds 1,250 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 3,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,843 shares.

