HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Reaches $58.99 After 4.00% Up Move; Duane Reade Has 0.53 Sentiment

Ruffer Llp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited for 4.96 million shares. Aperio Group Llc owns 591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 115 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,900 shares.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $326.28 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 429.09 P/E ratio.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.65B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company has market cap of $98.25 billion. The firm operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business divisions. It has a 113.99 P/E ratio. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.