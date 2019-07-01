HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Reaches $130.48 52-Week High; Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) Sentiment Is 1.44

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) hit a new 52-week high and has $135.70 target or 4.00% above today’s $130.48 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $96.63B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $135.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.87B more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 255,504 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their stock positions in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 68,027 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 17,785 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,350 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of September 30, 2018 – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman’s muni junk fund steps into IG for a bit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bankruptcy court approves purchase of stalled Las Olas hotel project – South Florida Business Journal” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bankruptcy auction for stalled hotel canceled after one bidder shows – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $163.32 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 14,210 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) has risen 3.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $696.17 million for 34.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company has market cap of $96.63 billion. The firm operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business divisions. It has a 252.14 P/E ratio. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.