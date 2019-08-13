HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Reaches $110.81 After 7.00% Down Move; Ellington Management Group Has Raised Viasat (Put) (VSAT) Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Viasat Inc (Put) (VSAT) stake by 59.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Viasat Inc (Put) (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 51,000 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 32,000 last quarter. Viasat Inc (Put) now has $4.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 233,562 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.81. About 430,831 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $86.21 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $103.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HDB worth $6.03 billion less.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG) stake by 398,006 shares to 77,000 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 10,200 shares and now owns 18,900 shares. Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) was reduced too.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity. $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 8,170 shares. Voya Investment Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 22,237 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 36,466 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 15,200 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 4,256 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 88,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 103,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Herald Inv Ltd has 1.97% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 177,512 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 51,384 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company has market cap of $86.21 billion. The firm operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business divisions. It has a 214.13 P/E ratio. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.