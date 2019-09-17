HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) EPS Estimated At $0.99; Image Sensing Systems (ISNS)’s Sentiment Is 3

Image Sensing Systems Inc (ISNS) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.25, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 3 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 1 sold and decreased their positions in Image Sensing Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 750,621 shares, up from 746,136 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Image Sensing Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 20,011 shares traded or 432.63% up from the average. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 19.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS); 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 208,434 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.16 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

