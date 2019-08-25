HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Comparing side by side

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) and Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank Limited 116 0.00 N/A 0.52 222.18 Popular Inc. 55 2.19 N/A 6.17 9.34

Table 1 demonstrates HDFC Bank Limited and Popular Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Popular Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to HDFC Bank Limited. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. HDFC Bank Limited is currently more expensive than Popular Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Popular Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HDFC Bank Limited and Popular Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Popular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Popular Inc. has an average target price of $66, with potential upside of 29.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.53% of HDFC Bank Limited shares and 90.8% of Popular Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Popular Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21% Popular Inc. 1.97% 4.58% 0.75% 4.75% 14.41% 21.9%

For the past year HDFC Bank Limited was less bullish than Popular Inc.

Summary

Popular Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and occupied approximately 63 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.