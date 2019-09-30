HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analysts See $0.99 EPS; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake By $360,000

Analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 18.HDB’s profit would be $1.60 billion giving it 14.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, HDFC Bank Limited’s analysts see 13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.65M shares traded or 145.05% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stake by 2.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 702,475 shares with $12.79M value, up from 682,475 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima now has $3.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 2.29 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gramercy Funds Management Ltd Liability reported 4.39% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glendon Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 52,250 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 53,410 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 2.17M shares. Nordea Mngmt has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 258,824 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 275,358 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 155 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 45,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 146,533 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 11,975 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank accumulated 417,914 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 369,938 shares to 4.60 million valued at $128.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dell Technologies Inc stake by 295,230 shares and now owns 3.23 million shares. Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) was reduced too.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company has market cap of $94.05 billion. The firm operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business divisions. It has a 112.56 P/E ratio. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.