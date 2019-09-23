Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Stake Has Increased by Zevin Asset Management Llc; Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Tig Advisors Increased Holding by $2.63 Million as Market Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.32M shares traded or 72.54% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI)

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.52B market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 1.21 million shares traded or 28.90% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares to 56,020 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp.

More important recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,121 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp. Smithfield Tru accumulated 3,500 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 520,649 shares. 8,100 were reported by Axa. Victory Management holds 206,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,575 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 160,281 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 6.42 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Levin Strategies LP stated it has 8,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.01% or 460,450 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 114,214 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,179 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 68,200 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Next Fincl Gru owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Closes Fiscal 2019 With Doubts About the Future – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated Launches Faster Laser Processing Heads with Integrated Vision Systems for Precision Welds in Next Generation Automotive Manufacturing – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “II-VI Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does II-VI Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:IIVI) 9.6% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.