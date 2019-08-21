HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply Holdings Inc. 42 1.06 N/A 2.30 17.65 Lawson Products Inc. 34 0.97 N/A 0.77 54.31

Demonstrates HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Lawson Products Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HD Supply Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HD Supply Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Lawson Products Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 9.2% Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.12 beta indicates that HD Supply Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lawson Products Inc. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Lawson Products Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. HD Supply Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lawson Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Lawson Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.96% and an $46.75 average target price. Competitively Lawson Products Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential downside of -5.35%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HD Supply Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Lawson Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 87%. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Lawson Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HD Supply Holdings Inc. -0.05% 0.37% -11.26% -2.74% -6.47% 7.97% Lawson Products Inc. 6.4% 13.1% 26.34% 40.27% 58.9% 32.5%

For the past year HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lawson Products Inc.

Summary

HD Supply Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Lawson Products Inc.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.