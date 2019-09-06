HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) and Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM), both competing one another are Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply Holdings Inc. 42 1.11 N/A 2.30 17.65 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 14 0.34 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 9.2% Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HD Supply Holdings Inc. Its rival Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 16.64% at a $46.75 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 90.5%. Insiders owned 0.3% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Foundation Building Materials Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HD Supply Holdings Inc. -0.05% 0.37% -11.26% -2.74% -6.47% 7.97% Foundation Building Materials Inc. -1.54% -1.38% 25.07% 87.07% 18.77% 107.1%

For the past year HD Supply Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Summary

HD Supply Holdings Inc. beats Foundation Building Materials Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.