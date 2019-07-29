HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (:) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply Holdings Inc. 42 1.13 N/A 2.15 19.96 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 288.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HD Supply Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 26.4% 8.9% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2%

Risk & Volatility

HD Supply Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. has a 0.45 beta which is 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HD Supply Holdings Inc. Its rival Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 1.2 respectively. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.75% and an $46.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.5% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares and 91.6% of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. shares. 0.3% are HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HD Supply Holdings Inc. -3.33% -2.94% -1.02% 10.71% 7.46% 14.34% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 3.9% 26.06% 31.31% -5.54% -0.95% 31.65%

For the past year HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hose assemblies, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The companyÂ’s electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, circuit breakers, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearing rod ends, roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as industrial customers in the automotive, energy, pharmaceutical, and electronics sectors. The company was formerly known as Wesco Holdings, Inc. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.