HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) is a company in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.21% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.82% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HD Supply Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.10% 9.20% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares HD Supply Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply Holdings Inc. N/A 42 17.65 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

HD Supply Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.25 2.53

HD Supply Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. The potential upside of the rivals is 3.12%. Based on the data shown earlier, HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HD Supply Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HD Supply Holdings Inc. -0.05% 0.37% -11.26% -2.74% -6.47% 7.97% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HD Supply Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 1.1. Competitively, HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.71 and 1.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that HD Supply Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 51.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HD Supply Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat HD Supply Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.