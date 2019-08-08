HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) and Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Comparing side by side

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) and Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HD Supply Holdings Inc. 42 1.07 N/A 2.30 17.65 Houston Wire & Cable Company 6 0.21 N/A 0.54 8.58

Table 1 highlights HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Houston Wire & Cable Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Houston Wire & Cable Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HD Supply Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Houston Wire & Cable Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 9.2% Houston Wire & Cable Company 0.00% 9% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

HD Supply Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Houston Wire & Cable Company has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HD Supply Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Houston Wire & Cable Company has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Houston Wire & Cable Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. and Houston Wire & Cable Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Houston Wire & Cable Company 0 0 0 0.00

HD Supply Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $46.75, and a 21.46% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares and 77.4% of Houston Wire & Cable Company shares. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Houston Wire & Cable Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HD Supply Holdings Inc. -0.05% 0.37% -11.26% -2.74% -6.47% 7.97% Houston Wire & Cable Company 0% -13.08% -24.02% -26.66% -40% -8.1%

For the past year HD Supply Holdings Inc. has 7.97% stronger performance while Houston Wire & Cable Company has -8.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors HD Supply Holdings Inc. beats Houston Wire & Cable Company.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. The company also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable. Its products are used in maintenance, repair, and operations activities, and related projects; larger-scale projects in the utility, industrial, and infrastructure markets; and a range of industrial applications, such as communications, energy, engineering and construction, general manufacturing, marine construction and marine transportation, mining, infrastructure, oilfield services, petrochemical, transportation, utility, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is based in Houston, Texas.