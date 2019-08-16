HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Analysts See $1.09 EPS; Archer Daniels Midland Co Has 1.08 Sentiment

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 277 funds opened new or increased positions, while 257 decreased and sold their holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co. The funds in our database now hold: 415.31 million shares, down from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Archer Daniels Midland Co in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 195 Increased: 202 New Position: 75.

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $1.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.10% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. HDS’s profit would be $186.21M giving it 8.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 29.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 712,386 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 2.96 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company has market cap of $20.47 billion. The Company’s Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. It has a 15.83 P/E ratio. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour.

F&V Capital Management Llc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for 154,743 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co. owns 261,237 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 3.26% invested in the company for 175,496 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 3.16% in the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 56.29 million shares.

