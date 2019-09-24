Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Shares Declined While Timucuan Asset Management Raised by $35.77 Million Its Position; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Fluor New (FLR) Stake as Share Price Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 83,012 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 191,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.62M, down from 4.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 650,001 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 371,161 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $161.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 92,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.17 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.