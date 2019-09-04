Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Shareholder Sasco Capital Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Raised Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $1.74 Million; Stock Price Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $179.33. About 137,442 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 522,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 782,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 113,299 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Ct has 2.63% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4.76 million shares. Montag A & Assocs invested in 0.26% or 65,050 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 666,394 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co accumulated 57,825 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,933 shares. Gsa Llp has 13,422 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3,797 shares. Regions holds 0% or 3,433 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com has 7,773 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 841,052 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 24,862 are held by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp. Strs Ohio reported 9,850 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: HD SUPPLY HLDGS, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.3% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delcath Systems Closes $9.5 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Industrial Services Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22 million for 8.99 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Fell 23.6% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Align (ALGN) Ceases Straumann Distribution Deal, Shares Slip – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SmileDirectClub IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,921 shares. Hartford Invest reported 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Viking Lp invested in 1.80M shares or 2.93% of the stock. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 3,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 437 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Com has 5 shares. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 28,631 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Redmile Grp Lc reported 1.2% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Factory Mutual Insurance Company stated it has 69,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 5,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Fin Retail Bank And has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Mariner Limited Company reported 2,645 shares stake.