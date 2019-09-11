Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Inverness Counsel Has Lifted Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $17.00 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 81.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 92,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 206,306 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 113,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 970,914 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 33,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.29M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 2.66M shares traded or 50.07% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies holds 711,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,600 shares. Northern holds 0.02% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma owns 8.40 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moneta Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 7,266 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,525 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Kbc Nv has invested 0.16% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pathstone Family Office owns 1,250 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 115,136 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 75,496 shares in its portfolio. 91,891 were accumulated by Advisors Inc Ok. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,394 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 7,109 shares stake.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in HD Supply Stock (HDS) Stock – Nasdaq” published on October 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc. Class A by 18,507 shares to 23,289 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc. Class A (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vertex to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 11 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Vertex (VRTX) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 14,329 shares to 801,061 shares, valued at $98.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,437 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).