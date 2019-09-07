Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Stake by $668,005; Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Position in Kirby (KEX) by $968,325 as Valuation Rose

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 15,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 298,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 313,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 1.17 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 122,912 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 135,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 247,700 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $180.77 million for 9.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor Decor Holdings Inc A by 16,079 shares to 92,308 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc by 9,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,734 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $41.98 million for 26.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.