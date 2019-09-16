Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Share Value Declined While Iridian Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $367,136

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 27,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 31,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 490,600 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 51,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.67M, down from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 406,584 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 4,796 shares to 58,824 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.66M for 23.61 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 313,374 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $114.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 49,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.