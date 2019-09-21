Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding Lifted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Has Decreased by $3.10 Million

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 23,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 55,734 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, down from 79,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 231.54% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.14M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Llc reported 63,317 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated reported 7,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.01% or 836,689 shares. Qs owns 62,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.47% or 62,241 shares. Df Dent & Communications reported 55,075 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Putnam Ltd Liability reported 286,828 shares stake. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 370,992 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Mercantile holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4,950 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.71 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.