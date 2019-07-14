Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holder Iridian Asset Management Raised Its Position by $27.51 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stock Value Rose While Fairview Capital Investment Management Boosted Stake by $3.89 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35 million, up from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.29 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Vipers (VTI) by 2,115 shares to 24,402 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 34,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Ny reported 6,310 shares. Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% or 3.21 million shares. 3,398 were reported by Fernwood Mngmt Lc. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 18,605 shares. 10,000 are held by Telemus Llc. Narwhal Cap owns 29,350 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 101,246 shares. Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,959 shares. Florida-based Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 18,311 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,760 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 4,729 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 6,494 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 19,912 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 0.05% or 420,644 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 32,307 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,695 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 251,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 103,760 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 9,682 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4,800 shares. Utah Retirement reported 33,576 shares. Invesco holds 2.17 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 157,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Df Dent & Company Inc has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 823,802 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 1.72 million shares to 12.26 million shares, valued at $123.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 501,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).