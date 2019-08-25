Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Raised Position by $27.51 Million; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Share Price Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Decreased by $224.59 Million Its Position

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35 million, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 4.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 3.99 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.59M, down from 8.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.68M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 4.71M shares to 13.41 million shares, valued at $292.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 66,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.07% or 913,658 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 237,595 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 4,982 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer accumulated 48,012 shares. Kames Capital Public Llc reported 0.89% stake. Principal Gp Incorporated Inc holds 2.30M shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd owns 548,455 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 91,731 shares. 168,121 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 1,922 shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 242,599 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 1,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 84 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 23,721 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 103 shares.

