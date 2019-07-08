Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Value Declined While Jana Partners Trimmed by $114.52 Million Its Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Holding in Freshpet (FRPT) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 623,640 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 47,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,592 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 269,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 90,992 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has invested 0.33% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 430 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 260,405 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 407,517 shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.14% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 542,064 shares stake. James Investment Research accumulated 15,685 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,600 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 1,761 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 4.05 million are held by Boston. Turtle Creek Asset holds 0.14% or 42,450 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 86,670 shares to 435,685 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 109,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 235,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 29,115 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 993,411 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Pnc Finance Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,616 shares. Axa reported 6,700 shares. Fmr Lc reported 2.54 million shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,900 shares. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 2,800 shares. Grp Incorporated holds 16,736 shares. Blackrock owns 1.92 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has 14,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).