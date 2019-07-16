Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Value Declined While Jana Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $114.52 Million; Thornburg Investment Management Maintains Holding in Navient (NAVI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 265,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1.27M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 17/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports local family homeless shelter; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – Navient statement on schedule 13D filing by Canyon Capital Advisors; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 834,736 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moneta Gp Lc invested in 7,266 shares. Macquarie holds 0.02% or 221,988 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company reported 490,608 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Synovus Financial owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 19,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Serv Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 35,291 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 204,800 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 232,100 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 1,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 251,246 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited has 1.02 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 9.28 million shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22 million for 9.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 2.37 million shares to 266,554 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 151,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

