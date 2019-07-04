Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Price Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Trimmed Position by $6.24 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Raised Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.42M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 622,313 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,096 shares to 99,327 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,380 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.