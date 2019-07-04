Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Price Declined While Jana Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 622,313 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their data; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 21,333 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Inc owns 0.23% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 949,075 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.08% or 215,448 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct owns 782,878 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 175,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 846,046 shares. The Missouri-based Argent Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.72% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 204,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 2.67 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 30,874 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 9.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 380 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 28,400 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 812 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 533,771 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Shaker Invs Lc Oh stated it has 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsam Prtn (London) invested in 7.13% or 295,996 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton has 5,311 shares. 11,619 were reported by Bryn Mawr Company. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated holds 0.46% or 35,542 shares in its portfolio. 11.50M were accumulated by Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com holds 1,905 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 246,800 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,798 shares. Tanaka Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 554 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,144 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

