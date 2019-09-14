Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined While Oz Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $28.64 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed Unilever N V (UN) Stake by $1.34 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 716,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.30 million, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 2.18M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 117,857 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, down from 140,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 701,848 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 15/05/2018 – Unilever Conference Call Scheduled By Bernstein AB for May. 22; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc (Put) by 59,500 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 22,223 shares to 252,790 shares, valued at $19.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.