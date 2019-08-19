Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Position; Doheny Asset Management Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Raised as Shares Rose

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 111,147 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 22,205 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 0.87% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 105,269 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 33,576 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 405,771 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 5,107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.05% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Df Dent Com Inc has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 60,321 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.33% or 88,604 shares. Moreover, Boston has 0.23% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Stevens First Principles Invest holds 43,006 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 642,970 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 490,608 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 298,365 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 1,920 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23M for 8.73 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 81,123 shares to 146,070 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,320 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (NYSE:RWT).