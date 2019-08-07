Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shares Declined While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its Position; Akre Capital Management Increases Position in American Tower New (AMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 74,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 949,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 42,201 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $214.38. About 89,524 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,954 shares to 10,431 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 43,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

