Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined, Holder Parthenon Boosted Its Holding

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67M, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 425,566 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Supply (HDS) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Sonim Technologies Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). D E Shaw And reported 0.17% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 0.16% or 63,317 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Llc has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Paloma Mgmt Company invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alberta Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 163,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 0.25% or 76,429 shares. Next Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,824 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 41,800 shares. Brinker Capital reported 17,024 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Ltd stated it has 370,992 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blair William And Il has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 8,758 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,867 shares to 76,555 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.