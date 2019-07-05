Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Stake by $6.24 Million; Overbrook Management Trimmed Stake in Sunopta (STKL) by $569,613 as Shares Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 850,358 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.14M market cap company. The stock increased 11.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 485,922 shares traded or 64.20% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $184.82 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year's $0.99 per share. HDS's profit will be $184.82 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Gratzek James, worth $104,000. Ennen Joseph had bought 50,000 shares worth $215,440 on Friday, May 10. 27,500 shares valued at $88,349 were bought by ATKINS M SHAN on Tuesday, March 5. $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Briffett Derek. 100,000 shares were bought by Hollis Richard Dean, worth $267,750. Shares for $24,752 were bought by Barnett Jill on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 64,301 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $58.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

