Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Share Price Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 850,358 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 10/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HIRES MINING ANALYST PAUL YOUNG FROM DEUTSCHE:AFR; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman taps Mallory to head private wealth management unit in Americas – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Goldman backs women in finance initiative

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HD Supply Chief People Officer Anna Stevens Receives 2018 Leadership Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “22 Drivers Selected to Compete in HD Supply’s 2019 Driver Championship – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sharps Compliance Releases New Solution Offering for the Safe and Compliant Cleanup of Spilled Hazardous Drugs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 166,036 are held by First Advsr Lp. Lpl Lc stated it has 23,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group owns 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 75,496 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 46,200 shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 679,149 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 9,682 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 3 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc reported 4,800 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 8,981 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.43% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Korea Investment Corporation owns 276,649 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited accumulated 10,833 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $28.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates reported 48,046 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability invested in 358,248 shares or 9.41% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 150,355 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,610 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company accumulated 39,800 shares. Valicenti Advisory reported 7,746 shares. Smithfield Tru Co reported 1,676 shares stake. Focused Wealth Management holds 7,611 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 67,374 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt reported 21,088 shares. Sit Investment Associates holds 0.19% or 30,840 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability Company stated it has 38,060 shares. 20,477 are owned by Victory Capital. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 24 shares.