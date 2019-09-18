Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Share Price Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Holding; As Heidrick&Struggls Intl Com (HSII) Stock Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 209,154 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Heidrick&Struggls Intl Com (HSII) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 14,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 44,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 59,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Heidrick&Struggls Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 29,892 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc Com by 244,475 shares to 848,262 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Com (NYSE:FLT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Audiocodes Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HSII shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.10 million shares or 3.98% more from 16.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 29,656 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 264,095 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 37,147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1.22M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Parkside Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Victory has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 6,382 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 25,801 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 195,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 8,871 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 173,325 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 33,642 shares.

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 22.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.85 per share. HSII’s profit will be $12.63 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah Fincl holds 11,882 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mai Capital holds 0.03% or 18,967 shares. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 210,717 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp holds 14,787 shares. 42,074 are held by Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited. Credit Suisse Ag owns 377,119 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.71M are owned by Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 29,555 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 291,694 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 139,311 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 161,695 shares. Bartlett Limited Company reported 13 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 0.45% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).