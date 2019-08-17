Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Market Valuation Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position by $13.11 Million; Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Share Value Declined While Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $995,625

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 107.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 304,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 588,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 283,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.19 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.44M shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $85.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,395 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57,905 shares to 76,710 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com (NYSE:ANH) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).